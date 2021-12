Area schedule

SUNDAY

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton vs. Shoreline at Walla Walla (Wash.) CC; noon; Oregon State vs. Northern Iowa (Lahaina, Hawaii); 7 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Reno Tournament of Champions

MONDAY

High school boys basketball: East Linn Christian vs. Colton at Bandon tournament; 1:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Coquille; 1:30 p.m.; West Albany at Newberg; 5:30 p.m.; Alsea vs. Bandon at Bandon tournament; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem)

High school girls basketball: East Linn Christian vs. Sheridan at Bandon tournament; noon; West Albany vs. Springfield at Corvallis tournament; 3:45 p.m.; Alsea vs. Bandon at Bandon tournament; 6 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Willamette at Corvallis tournament; 7:15 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at National Duals (Niceville, Fla.)

