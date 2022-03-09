 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum) – Crescent Valley vs. Ashland; 9 a.m.; 4A state tournament (North Bend HS) – Philomath vs. Seaside; 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum) – Crescent Valley vs. Willamette; 1:30 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Ridgeview; 3:15 p.m.; 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. Mazama; 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 3:05 p.m.

High school boys basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)

High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)

College softball: Oregon State vs. North Dakota State (Eugene); 1:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News