Area schedule

THURSDAY
High school boys basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum) – Crescent Valley vs. Ashland; 9 a.m.; 4A state tournament (North Bend HS) – Philomath vs. Seaside; 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum) – Crescent Valley vs. Willamette; 1:30 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Ridgeview; 3:15 p.m.; 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. Mazama; 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 3:05 p.m.
High school boys basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)
High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)
College softball: Oregon State vs. North Dakota State (Eugene); 1:30 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)