Area schedule

FRIDAY
College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Scio at Taft (Lincoln City); 2 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Horizon Christian (Tualatin); 3:30 p.m.; Henley at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Santiam (Mill City); 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Sweet Home at Bandon Crossings tournament; 10:30 a.m.
College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 6 p.m.
High school softball: Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field: Sweet Home at Summit decathlon/heptathlon; 2 p.m.
College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)
Saturday
College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Scio vs. Vernonia (Volcanoes Stadium, Keizer); 12:30 p.m.
College gymnastics: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (West Valley City, Utah)
College men’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Dexter Lake)
College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 4 p.m.
High school softball: La Grande at Philomath; 10 a.m; North Eugene at Crescent Valley (2); noon; Gladstone at Philomath; 2 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State hosts OSU Pacific Northwest Invitational
High school track and field: Sweet Home at Summit decathlon/heptathlon (Bend); 2 p.m.
College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)