Area schedule

High school baseball: Scio at Taft (Lincoln City); 2 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Horizon Christian (Tualatin); 3:30 p.m.; Henley at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Santiam (Mill City); 4:30 p.m.