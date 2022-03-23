 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

  • 0

THURSDAY

High school baseball: Crescent Valley vs. Marshfield at Newport tournament; 11:30 a.m.; Corvallis vs. Willamette at Crater tournament (Central Point); 1 p.m.; Jefferson at Dayton (2); 3 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crater at Crater tournament (Central Point); 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian vs. Cascade Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); 8 p.m.; West Albany at Mountainside tournament (Beaverton)

College women’s basketball: New Mexico at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school softball: Jefferson vs. Gervais (Scio); 11 a.m.; Jefferson vs. Gaston (Scio); 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at California; 6 p.m.

High school baseball: South Albany vs. Elmira/Triangle Lake at Springfield tournament; noon; Lowell at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 2 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford)

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Ping/ASU Invitational (Phoenix, Ariz.)

College softball: Stanford at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school softball: Lowell at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 2 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakland; 2 p.m.

