Area schedule

High school baseball: Santiam Christian vs. Monroe at Santiam Christian tournament; 11:30 a.m.; Monroe vs. Warrenton at Santiam Christian tournament; 2 p.m. Santiam Christian vs. Warrenton at Santiam Christian tournament; 4 p.m.; Philomath vs. Hidden Valley (Cottage Grove HS); 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford)