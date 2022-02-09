Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Newport at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Mapleton at Alsea; 7 p.m.; Jefferson at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Newport at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; Mapleton at Alsea; 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Scio at Dayton; 7 p.m.

High school wrestling: Santiam Christian, Scio at league meet (Douglas HS, Winston); 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Stayton at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; West Albany at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Oakland; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Oakland; 6 p.m.; Regis at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Osborn AC); Philomath, Sweet Home at Special District 3 meet (Albany Comm. Pool)

College track and field: Oregon State at Husky Classic (Seattle): Oregon State at Don Kirby Elite Invitational (Albuquerque, N.M.)

High school wrestling: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Salem Armory); Philomath, Sweet Home at 4A Special District 2 meet (Siuslaw HS, Florence)

