Area schedule

FRIDAY

College baseball: UC Irvine at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school boys basketball: 5A state round of 16 – Corvallis at Crater (Central Point); 6 p.m. Scappoose at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; 4A state round of 16 – North Marion at Philomath; 7:15 p.m.; 2A state tournament (Pendleton Convention Center) – East Linn Christian vs. Western Christian; 1:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: 4A state round of 16 – Henley at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; 3A state tournament (North Bend HS) – Santiam Christian vs. Creswell; 9 a.m.; Central Linn at 2A state tournament (Pendleton)

College gymnastics: Oregon State at Arizona; 5 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. Sacred Heart (Riverside, Calif.); 9 a.m.; Oregon State at UC Riverside; 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: UC Irvine at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.; Linn-Benton vs. Spokane (Roseburg); 2 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Umpqua (Roseburg); 5 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Chemeketa at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.; Oregon State at Washington; 4:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: East Linn Christian at 2A state tournament (Pendleton)

College women’s basketball: Chemeketa at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: 5A state round of 16 – Churchill at Corvallis; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Springfield; 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Wilsonville; 6:30 p.m.; 3A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS); 2A state tournament (Pendleton)

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Las Vegas Invitational

College softball: Oregon State vs. CSUN (Riverside, Calif.); 10 a.m.; Oregon State at Cal Baptist (Riverside); 12:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Willamette Opener (Salem)

