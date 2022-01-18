Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball: Southwestern Oregon at Linn-Benton; 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Southwestern Oregon at Linn-Benton; 5:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Sutherlin at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Dallas, Lebanon at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Philomath; Sweet Home at Special District 2 duals (Stayton); 5 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 6 p.m.; Silverton at West Albany; 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Washington at Oregon State; 8:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Eddyville Charter at Alsea; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Scio at Yamhill-Carlton; 5:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Jefferson at North Douglas duals (Drain); 6 p.m.; Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Scio at Special District 3 duals (Harrisburg); 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge duals

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0