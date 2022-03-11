 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

  • 0

SATURDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 2:05 p.m.

High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. Stayton; 9 a.m.

High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum) – Crescent Valley vs. team TBA; 6:45 p.m. (third-place game) or 8:30 p.m. (championship); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. team TBA; 2:15 p.m. (third-place game) or 8:30 p.m. (championship)

College softball: Portland State at Oregon State (2); 11 a.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

SUNDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 1:05 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at Denver meet; 1 p.m.

College softball: North Dakota State at Oregon State; 1:30 p.m.

