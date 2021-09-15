Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school boys soccer: Crescent Valley at Churchill; Sweet Home at Philomath; 4:15 p.m.; Dayton at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Portland Adventist; 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Wells at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; West Albany at McNary; 7 p.m.; Churchill at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Thurston at Corvallis

High school volleyball: Stayton at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Willamina at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Regis at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Alsea; 6 p.m.; West Albany at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school cross-country: East Linn Christian at Country Christian meet (Molalla)

High school football: Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Dallas at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Central; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Madras; 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Scio; 7 p.m.; Oakridge at Monroe; 7 p.m.; Jefferson at Toledo; 7:30 p.m.; Creswell at Central Linn; 7 p.m.; Alsea at Jewell; 7 p.m.