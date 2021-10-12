Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: Philomath, Sweet Home at Clash of the Cascades meet (Black Butte); 4 p.m.

High school football: South Albany at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at North Eugene; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters; 6 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Woodburn at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Silverton at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Woodburn at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Central; 7:15 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Sisters at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Regis; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis; 6:30 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Dallas; 6:30 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 6:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.