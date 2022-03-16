Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school baseball: West Albany at South Albany; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Junction City; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Long Beach State at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: Sweet Home at Bandon Invitational; 11 a.m.

High school softball: Jefferson at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 4 p.m.; Junction City at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Churchill at Corvallis; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Crescent Valley at Barlow (Gresham); 4 p.m.; Philomath at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 4 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Barlow at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Philomath; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Lebanon at Dragon Icebreaker Invitational (Dallas); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home at Tri-County Ice-Breaker; 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian, Santiam Christian at St. Patrick’s Day Icebreaker (Blanchet Catholic, Salem); 4 p.m.; Jefferson at Siuslaw Icebreaker (Florence); 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)

FRIDAY

College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Scio at Taft (Lincoln City); 2 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Horizon Christian (Tualatin); 3:30 p.m.; Henley at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Santiam (Mill City); 4:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Sweet Home at Bandon Crossings tournament; 10:30 a.m.

College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 6 p.m.

High school softball: Monroe at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.

High school track and field: Sweet Home at Summit decathlon/heptathlon; 2 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)

