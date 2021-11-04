Area schedule

FRIDAY

High school football (state playoffs, round of 16): 5A — South Albany at Hood River Valley; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Canby; 7 p.m.; Scappoose at West Albany; 7 p.m.; 3A — Philomath at Warrenton; 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Dayton; 7 p.m.; 2A — Jefferson at Knappa; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Coquille; 7 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Oregon at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Mt. Hood; 6:30 p.m.; Oregon State at California; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball (state semifinals): 5A (Liberty HS, Hillsboro) -- West Albany vs. Ridgeview; 1:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Wilsonville; 3:30 p.m.; 4A (Corvallis HS) — Philomath vs. Sisters; 6:30 p.m.; 2A (Ridgeview HS, Redmond) — Monroe vs. Gaston; 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

College women’s basketball: Western Washington at Oregon State (exhibition); 1 p.m.

High school cross-country (state championships (Lane CC): 3A/2A/1A girls; 10 a.m.; 2A/1A boys; 10:35 a.m.; 3A boys; 11:10 a.m.; 4A girls; 11:45 a.m.; 4A boys; 12:20 p.m.; 5A girls; 1:45 p.m.; 5A boys; 2:20 p.m.

College football: Oregon State at Colorado; 4 p.m.

High school football: 1A 6-player state semifinal — Alsea vs. Triangle Lake (Crook County HS, Prineville); 4 p.m.

High school boys soccer (state quarterfinals): 5A — Ashland at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; 4A — McLoughlin at Philomath; TBA

High school girls soccer (state quarterfinals): 5A — West Albany at North Eugene; 1 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; 4A — Philomath at North Marion; 6 p.m.

College wrestling: Campbell at Oregon State; 6:30 p.m.; Lehigh at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

