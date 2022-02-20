 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

MONDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Mt. Hood (Gresham); 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Silverton at South Albany; 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Mt. Hood (Gresham); 5:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Silverton at West Albany; 6 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at The Prestige (La Quinta, Calif.)

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball: Philomath at Newport; 5:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Philomath at Newport; 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at The Prestige (La Quinta, Calif.)

