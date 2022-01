Area schedule

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Harrisburg at Caldera JV (Bend); 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Woodburn; 7 p.m.; Amity at Santiam Christian; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Harrisburg at Caldera JV (Bend); 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters; 5:30 p.m.; Philomath at Woodburn; 5:30 p.m.; Amity at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.

High school swimming: West Salem at South Albany (Albany Comm. Pool); 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Little Rock at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home at Oregon Classic (Redmond); Corvallis, Lebanon at Laura Gillott Keller Williams tournament (Lebanon); 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball: Oregon State at UCLA; 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Monroe at Central Linn; 1:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Jefferson; 1:30 p.m.; Regis at East Linn Christian; 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Monroe at Central Linn; 3 p.m.; Oakridge at Jefferson; 3 p.m.; Regis at East Linn Christian; 5:30 p.m.

College gymnastics: San Jose State, Washington at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school swimming: Philomath, Sweet Home at district sprint meet (Albany Comm. Pool); 11 a.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at UW Indoor Preview (Seattle)

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home at Oregon Classic; West Albany at Bob Beisell Invitational (Forest Grove); 9 a.m.

