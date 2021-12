Area schedule

SATURDAY

High school boys basketball: Sweet Home at Gladstone; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Junction City; 7:15 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); East Linn Christian tournament; Monroe at Coquille tournament

College women’s basketball: Treasure Valley at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Lebanon vs. Pendleton at Ridgeview tournament (Redmond); 11 a.m.; Philomath at Junction City; 5:45 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); East Linn Christian tournament; Monroe at Coquille tournament

College men’s soccer (NCAA tournament): Clemson at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Cliff Keen Invitational (Las Vegas)

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Lebanon, Philomath, Sweet Home, West Albany at Perry Burlison meet (Cascade, Turner); South Albany at Sisters tournament; 10 a.m.; South Albany at Central Oregon Officials Tournament

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball: Arizona at Oregon State; 1 p.m.

