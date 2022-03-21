Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school baseball: Philomath vs. Dallas at Newport tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home at Hidden Valley (Grants Pass); 11 a.m.; Philomath vs. Astoria at Newport tournament; 11:30 a.m.; Amity at Jefferson; noon; West Albany vs. Liberty at Mountainside tournament (Beaverton); 2:30 p.m.; Corvallis vs. South Medford at Crater tournament (Central Point); 4 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Duck Invitational (Eugene)

High school softball: Philomath vs. Scappoose at North Medford tournament; noon; Santiam Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor at North Medford tournament; noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Vale at Grant Union tournament (John Day); noon; Philomath vs. Eagle Point at North Medford tournament; noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Scio at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Glencoe at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Roseburg at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home, West Albany at Redmond tournament

WEDNESDAY

College baseball: Seattle at Oregon State; 3:05 p.m.

High school baseball: Warrenton at Scio; 11 a.m.; South Albany vs. Sprague at Springfield tournament; noon; Corvallis vs. Willamette at Crater tournament (Central Point); 1 p.m.; Santiam at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 2 p.m.; South Umpqua at Scio; 3 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Eureka (Mo.) at Vero Beach, Fla. tournament; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Mountainside tournament (Beaverton)

High school softball: Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Amity at Grant Union tournament (John Day); noon; Scio vs. Grant Union/Prairie City at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 1 p.m.

