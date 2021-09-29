Area schedule

SATURDAY
College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Charles Bowles Invite (Salem); 10:20 a.m.
High school cross-country: Central Linn, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Scio, South Albany, Sweet Home at Harrier Classic (Bryant Park); 9:30 a.m.; Philomath at Woahink Lake XC Invitational; 1:15 p.m.
College football: Washington at Oregon State; 6 p.m.
High school football: Sweet Home at Newport; 1 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Crescent Valley at North Bend; 6 p.m.
College volleyball: Rogue at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.
High school girls soccer: North Bend at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
College men’s soccer: San Diego State at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Oregon State at California; 1 p.m.
College volleyball: Oregon State at Colorado; 11 a.m.