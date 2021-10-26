Area schedule

THURSDAY
High school cross-country: Philomath, Sweet Home at Oregon West Conference district meet (Lane CC, Eugene); 3 p.m.; Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A/2A/1A SD2 district meet (Cheadle Lake, Lebanon); 3:40 p.m.
College men’s soccer: Stanford at Oregon State; 5 p.m.
High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Pleasant Hill; 4:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Washington at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Marist Catholic at West Albany; 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Salt Lake City); 9 a.m.
High school football: Lebanon at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Willamina at Scio; 7 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Creswell; 7 p.m.; Lowell at Jefferson; 7 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Salem Academy/Kennedy; 3 p.m.
College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon; 6:30 p.m.; Colorado at Oregon State; 7 p.m.