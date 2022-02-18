Area schedule

SATURDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Surprise, Ariz.); 11 a.m.

College men’s basketball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.; Oregon State at Arizona State; 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jefferson hosts East Linn Christian/Regis winner in league playoff; 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Harrisburg at Creswell (league playoff); 6 p.m.; Central Linn hosts Jefferson/Oakland winner in league playoff; 6 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. DePaul (San Diego); 9 a.m.

High school swimming: 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships (Tualatin Hills AC, Beaverton); 4:45 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at CSU Bakersfield; 2 p.m.

High school wrestling: Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A Special District 3 championships (Cascade Christian HS, Medford); 10 a.m.; Central Linn, Jefferson, Monroe at 2A/1A Special District 2 meet (Lowell HS)

SUNDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Surprise, Ariz.); 11 a.m.; Oregon State vs. New Mexico (Surprise, Ariz.); 11 a.m.

College women’s basketball: California at Oregon State; noon

College softball: Oregon State vs. Iowa (San Diego); 9 a.m.; Oregon State at San Diego; 2 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m.

