Area schedule

THURSDAY

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Umpqua (Roseburg) (2); 1 p.m.

High school baseball: Monroe at Oakridge (2); 2 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn (2); 2 p.m.; Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Sweet Home; 5 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at NCAA regionals (Seattle); 7 p.m.

High school softball: Sweet Home at Sisters; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Woodburn; 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Gervais; 4:30 p.m.; Thurston at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Crescent Valley at West Salem (Orchard Heights Park); 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Corvallis at Parkrose (Portland); 4 p.m.; West Salem at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Monroe at Austin Smith Throwers Invitational (St. Paul); 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Stanford at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school baseball: East Linn Christian at Jefferson (2); 2 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Elmira/Triangle Lake JV; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Warrenton; 4:30 p.m.; Centennial at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Canby; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Nelson (Clackamas); 5 p.m.; West Albany at Clackamas; 6:30 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State at California; 3 p.m.

High school softball: Monroe at Days Creek (2); 2 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Wells (Portland); 4 p.m.; Elmira/Mapleton at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Warrenton; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Nelson (Clackamas); 5 p.m.; Redmond at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Sherwood; 5 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Hayward Premiere (Eugene)

