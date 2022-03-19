Area schedule

SUNDAY
College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 12:05 p.m.; Clackamas at Linn-Benton (2); noon
High school baseball: Lebanon vs. St. Alban’s (Mo.) (Vero Beach, Fla.); 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Portland at Oregon State; 4 p.m.
College women’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Washington State (Dexter Lake)
College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 1 p.m.
MONDAY
High school baseball: Crescent Valley vs. Philomath at Newport tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. Glide at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 1:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Willamina; 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Regis at Red Mountain tournament (Mesa, Ariz.); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Brookings-Harbor at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 3:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: Oregon State at Duck Invitational (Eugene)
High school softball: South Albany vs. Madras at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. La Pine at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Scio vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at John Day tournament (John Day); noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Grant Union/Prairie City at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 1 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crook County at Redmond tournament; 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. South Medford at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Philomath vs.Yreka (Calif.) at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Henley at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Philomath vs. Ashland at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk, Scio at Grant Union tournament (John Day); West Albany at Redmond tournament