Area schedule

High school baseball: Crescent Valley vs. Philomath at Newport tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. Glide at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 1:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Willamina; 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Regis at Red Mountain tournament (Mesa, Ariz.); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Brookings-Harbor at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 3:30 p.m.

High school softball: South Albany vs. Madras at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. La Pine at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Scio vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at John Day tournament (John Day); noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Grant Union/Prairie City at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 1 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crook County at Redmond tournament; 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. South Medford at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Philomath vs.Yreka (Calif.) at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Henley at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Philomath vs. Ashland at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk, Scio at Grant Union tournament (John Day); West Albany at Redmond tournament