Area schedule

FRIDAY

College baseball: Stanford at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school baseball: East Linn Christian at Jefferson (2); 2 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Elmira/Triangle Lake JV; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Warrenton; 4:30 p.m.; Centennial at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Canby; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Nelson (Clackamas); 5 p.m.; West Albany at Clackamas; 6:30 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State at California; 3 p.m.

High school softball: Monroe at Days Creek (2); 2 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Wells (Portland); 4 p.m.; Elmira/Mapleton at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Warrenton; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Nelson (Clackamas); 5 p.m.; Redmond at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Sherwood; 5 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Hayward Premiere (Eugene)

SATURDAY

College baseball: Umpqua at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon State; 3:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Sisters; 1 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at NCAA regionals (Seattle)

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Washington

College softball: Oregon State at California; 1 p.m.

High school softball: Milwaukie at Crescent Valley; 1 p.m.; Alsea at Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter (2); 1 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Hayward Premiere (Eugene); Oregon State at Distance Jamboree (Lane CC, Eugene)

High school track and field: Philomath, Scio at Mark Dean Invitational (Tillamook); 10 a.m.; Jefferson Jump-Off Meet; 11 a.m.; Alsea at McKenzie meet (Vida); 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0