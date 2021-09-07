Area schedule

High school boys soccer: Gladstone at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Westside Christian; 4:15 p.m.; West Albany at Hood River Valley; 4:30 p.m.; Grand View Christian at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Bend; 6 p.m.; Portland Christian at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at La Salle Prep; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Hood River Valley at West Albany; 5:30 p.m.; North Bend at Crescent Valley; 6 p.m.; Philomath at Gladstone; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Westside Christian; 6:15 p.m.

High school volleyball: Corvallis at North Salem; 4 p.m.; South Albany vs. Dallas (Silverton); 4 p.m.; Lebanon at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Central (North Salem); 5 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Lebanon (West Albany); 5:30 p.m.; Scio at Willamina; 5:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sutherlin; 6 p.m.; Dayton at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Lowell at Jefferson; 6 p.m.