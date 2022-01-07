 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • 0

SATURDAY

High school boys basketball: Harrisburg vs. Cascade Christian (Douglas HS, Winston); 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Corvallis at South Medford; 5 p.m.

High school swimming: Sweet Home at Newport Invitational; 11 a.m.

High school wrestling: Monroe, Philomath at King of the Hill tournament (Pleasant Hill); 10 a.m.; Scio at Bob Bishop tournament (Willamina); Jefferson at Your Space Storage Invite (McMinnville); Santiam Christian at JoHi Invitational (Joseph); noon

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News