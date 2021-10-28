Area schedule

FRIDAY

College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Salt Lake City); 9 a.m.

High school football: Lebanon at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Willamina at Scio; 7 p.m.; Illinois Valley at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Creswell; 7 p.m.; Lowell at Jefferson; 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Salem Academy/Kennedy; 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon; 6:30 p.m.; Colorado at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Seven Oak MS, Lebanon); 11 a.m.

College football: Oregon State at California; 4 p.m.

High school football: Alsea at Prairie City/Burnt River; 1 p.m.

College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Rogue; 3 p.m.

High school volleyball (state playoffs, round of 16): 5A -- Parkrose at West Albany; 3 p.m.; South Albany at Churchill; 2 p.m.; Crater at Crescent Valley; 3 p.m.; 4A -- Philomath at Mazama; 3 p.m.; Junction City at Sweet Home; 2 p.m.; 3A -- La Pine at Santiam Christian; 1 p.m. Oregon Episcopal at Scio; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Willamina; noon; 2A -- Culver at Monroe; 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0