Area schedule

THURSDAY
College men’s basketball: Utah at Oregon State; 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: West Albany vs. Woodburn at Stayton tournament; noon; Sweet Home vs. Valley Catholic at Stayton tournament; 3 p.m.; Jefferson at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Bend tournament; Alsea at Toledo tournament
High school girls basketball: Sweet Home vs. Cottage Grove at Stayton tournament; 1:30 p.m.; Springfield at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Jefferson at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Salem Academy tournament; Alsea at Toledo tournament
High school swimming: Sweet Home at Christmas Invitational (Stayton); 10 a.m.
High school wrestling: Central Linn, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Northwest Duals (Linn County Expo Center); 9 a.m.
FRIDAY
College women’s basketball: Colorado at Oregon State; 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Central Linn at Salem Academy tournament