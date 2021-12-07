Area schedule

WEDNESDAY
High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Oregon City; 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Lebanon at Hillsboro; 7:15 p.m.
High school wrestling: Philomath at Hank Schmidlin Invitational; 4 p.m.; Corvallis at South Albany meet; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 6 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High school boys basketball: Liberty at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Country Christian (Molalla); 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Central Linn at Country Christian (Molalla); 6 p.m.
High school swimming: Crescent Valley at North Salem; 2 p.m.