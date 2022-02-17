Area schedule

FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. New Mexico (Surprise, Ariz.); 11 a.m.

High school boys basketball: Sweet Home at Newport; 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6:30 p.m. (league playoff); South Albany at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Stanford at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jefferson at Oakland (league playoff); 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Newport; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at Utah; 5 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. South Dakota State (San Diego); 9 a.m.; Oregon State vs. UC Riverside (San Diego); 11:30 a.m.

High school swimming: 5A state championships (Tualatin Hills AC, Beaverton); 4:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Scio at Special District 3 championships (Cascade Christian HS, Medford); 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Surprise, Ariz.); 11 a.m.

College men’s basketball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.; Oregon State at Arizona State; 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jefferson hosts league playoff; 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Harrisburg at Creswell (league playoff); 6 p.m.; Central Linn hosts league playoff; 6 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. DePaul (San Diego); 9 a.m.

High school swimming: 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships (Tualatin Hills AC, Beaverton); 4:45 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at CSU Bakersfield; 2 p.m.

High school wrestling: Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A Special District 3 championships (Cascade Christian HS, Medford); 11 a.m.; Central Linn, Jefferson, Monroe at 2A/1A Special District 2 meet (Lowell HS)

