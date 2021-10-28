Area schedule

SATURDAY
High school cross-country: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Seven Oak MS, Lebanon); 11 a.m.
College football: Oregon State at California; 4 p.m.
High school football: Alsea at Prairie City/Burnt River; 1 p.m.
College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Rogue; 3 p.m.
High school volleyball (state playoffs, round of 16): 5A — Parkrose at West Albany; 3 p.m.; South Albany at Churchill; 2 p.m.; Crater at Crescent Valley; 3 p.m.; 4A — Philomath at Mazama; 3 p.m.; Junction City at Sweet Home; 2 p.m.; 3A — La Pine at Santiam Christian; 1 p.m. Oregon Episcopal at Scio; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Willamina; noon; 2A — Culver at Monroe; 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College men’s soccer: California at Oregon State; 3 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Washington State at Oregon State; noon
College volleyball: Utah at Oregon State; 11 a.m.