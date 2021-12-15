Area schedule

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Yakima Valley (Yakima, Wash.); 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Santiam Christian vs. Taft at Dayton tournament; 3 p.m.; Crow at Alsea; 7 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Portland Adventist at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Philomath vs. Cascade Christian at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); 8:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Santiam Christian vs. Taft at Dayton tournament; 3 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 5:30 p.m.; Crow at Alsea; 5:30 p.m.; Portland Adventist at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Philomath vs. Redmond at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); 7 p.m.

High school wrestling: Lebanon at Sacramento (Calif.) tournament; South Albany, Sweet Home at Sweet Home duals; Harrisburg at La Pine Duals; 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton vs. Peninsula (Yakima, Wash.); 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Corvallis vs. Wilsonville at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem); 4 p.m.; Central Linn vs. La Pine at Toledo tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Scio vs. Waldport at Regis tournament (Stayton); 5 p.m.; South Albany at Elmira; 6 p.m.; La Salle Prep at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Riddle at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe vs. Creswell at Creswell tournament; 7:30 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); Santiam Christian at Dayton tournament

College women’s basketball: Oregon State vs. Idaho (Lahaina, Hawaii); 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Central Linn vs. La Pine at Toledo tournament; 3 p.m.; Scio vs. Waldport at Regis tournament (Stayton); 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Willamina at Dayton tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Monroe vs. Creswell at Creswell tournament; 6 p.m.; Riddle at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Portland) at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Tualatin; 7 p.m.; Lakeridge at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay)

High school wrestling: Lebanon at Thousand Oaks (Calif.) tournament; Philomath at Grants Pass tournament; Harrisburg at Caldera tournament (Bend)

