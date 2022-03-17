Area schedule

SATURDAY
College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Scio vs. Vernonia (Volcanoes Stadium, Keizer); 12:30 p.m.
College gymnastics: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (West Valley City, Utah)
College men’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Dexter Lake)
College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 4 p.m.
High school softball: La Grande at Philomath; 10 a.m; North Eugene at Crescent Valley (2); noon; Gladstone at Philomath; 2 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State hosts OSU Pacific Northwest Invitational
High school track and field: Sweet Home at Summit decathlon/heptathlon (Bend); 2 p.m.
College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)
SUNDAY
College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 12:05 p.m.; Clackamas at Linn-Benton (2); noon
High school baseball: Lebanon vs. St. Alban’s (Mo.) (Vero Beach, Fla.); 7 p.m.
College women’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Washington State (Dexter Lake)
College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 1 p.m.