Area schedule

SATURDAY

College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Scio vs. Vernonia (Volcanoes Stadium, Keizer); 12:30 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (West Valley City, Utah)

College men’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Gonzaga (Dexter Lake)

College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 4 p.m.

High school softball: La Grande at Philomath; 10 a.m; North Eugene at Crescent Valley (2); noon; Gladstone at Philomath; 2 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State hosts OSU Pacific Northwest Invitational

High school track and field: Sweet Home at Summit decathlon/heptathlon (Bend); 2 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)

SUNDAY

College baseball: Arizona State at Oregon State; 12:05 p.m.; Clackamas at Linn-Benton (2); noon

High school baseball: Lebanon vs. St. Alban’s (Mo.) (Vero Beach, Fla.); 7 p.m.

College women’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Washington State (Dexter Lake)

College softball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 1 p.m.

