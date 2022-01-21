Area schedule

SATURDAY
College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Clark (Vancouver, Wash.); 4 p.m.
High school boys basketball: East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 1:30 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Clark (Vancouver, Wash.); 2 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Regis at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Oregon State at Wyoming; noon
High school wrestling: Corvallis, Philomath, Santiam Christian at Screamin’ Eagle Tournament (Santiam Christian); 9 a.m.; Harrisburg at Gopher Classic; 10 a.m.; Toppenish (Wash.) at Crescent Valley; 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Washington; noon
College gymnastics: UCLA, UC Davis at Oregon State; 2 p.m.