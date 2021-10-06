Area schedule

High school football: Crescent Valley at Dallas; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Willamina; 7 p.m.; Junction City at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Bandon; 7 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 7 p.m.; Alsea at Crow; 7 p.m.