Area schedule

FRIDAY
High school cross-country: South Albany, West Albany at Champoeg Invitational; 2 p.m.
High school football: Crescent Valley at Dallas; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Willamina; 7 p.m.; Junction City at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Bandon; 7 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 7 p.m.; Alsea at Crow; 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Clark; 6:30 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon State; 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
High school cross-country: Sweet Home at Springfield Invite; 10 a.m.; Harrisburg, Jefferson, Philomath, Scio at Paul Mariman Invitational (Philomath); 2 p.m.
College football: Oregon State at Washington State; 1 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Pleasant Hill at Central Linn; 1 p.m.
High school volleyball: Philomath, West Albany at Clearwater Classic (Bend); 8 a.m.; Alsea at Damascus Christian; noon; Monroe at Central Linn; 1 p.m.; Alsea vs. Central Christian (Damascus Christian); 1:30 p.m.