Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school girls soccer: Santiam Christian at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: Harrisburg at Conquer the Hill (Delphian, Sheridan); 4:30 p.m.

College men’s soccer: UCLA at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Silverton at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Newport; 6 p.m.; Philomath at Stayton; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Oregon State at Stanford; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Stayton at Philomath; 3:30 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6:30 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Philomath at Cascade; 6 p.m.; Woodburn at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Dayton at Scio; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Creswell; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Regis; 6 p.m.; Mapleton at Alsea; 6 p.m.

