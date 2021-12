Area schedule

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball: Nicholls State at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Kennedy at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Ridgeview (Redmond); 1:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. North Valley at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); 3 p.m.; Philomath at Hidden Valley (Grants Pass); 7 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Century (Hillsboro); 7:15 p.m.; North Salem at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem); Alsea, East Linn Christian at Bandon tournament

High school girls basketball: Yamhill-Carlton at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Monroe at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 5:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Scio; 6 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Cascade Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis, West Albany at Corvallis tournament; Santiam Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); Alsea, East Linn Christian at Bandon tournament

College wrestling: Oregon State at National Duals (Niceville, Fla.)

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem); Santiam Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); Alsea, East Linn Christian at Bandon tournament

High school girls basketball: Corvallis, West Albany at Corvallis tournament; Harrisburg, Santiam Christian at Cascade Christian tournament (Medford); Alsea East Linn Christian at Bandon tournament

High school wrestling: Alsea, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Monroe, Philomath, Santiam Christian at Benton County Championships

