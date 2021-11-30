Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: West Albany jamboree; 5:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Siletz Valley; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at Thurston (Springfield); 6:45 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Springfield; 6:45 p.m.; Philomath at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Mountainside (Beaverton); 7 p.m.; Elmira at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Gervais; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.; Scio at Catlin Gabel (Portland); 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: University of Pacific at Oregon State; 11 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Philomath at Crescent Valley jamboree; 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Gervais; 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Monroe; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Parkrose (Portland); 7:15 p.m.; Thurston at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Weisbrodt Invitational (Lebanon); 10 a.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Oregon State at California; 7:30 p.m.; Univ. of Oregon Basketball Club at Linn-Benton; 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Jefferson vs. Crosshill Christian at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); 4:30 p.m.; Alsea at Perrydale; 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Santiam Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); 3 p.m.; Jefferson vs. Neah-Kah-Nie at Westside Christian tournament (Tigard); 3 p.m.; Alsea at Perrydale; 5:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: South Albany at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0