Area schedule

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Regis at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Oakland at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge; 6 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Perrydale at Alsea; 6 p.m.; Cascade at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 7 p.m.; Sutherlin at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Perrydale at Alsea; 7 p.m.; Scio at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Cascade at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 5:30 p.m.; Sutherlin at Santiam Christian; 5:30 p.m.; Scio at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Regis at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Oakland at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge; 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany, Sweet Home, Harrisburg, Scio, Central Linn at Linn County Championships (Sweet Home); Santiam Christian at JoHi Invitational (Joseph); noon

SATURDAY

High school boys basketball: Harrisburg vs. Cascade Christian (Douglas HS, Winston); 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Corvallis at South Medford; 5 p.m.

High school swimming: Sweet Home at Newport Invitational; 11 a.m.

High school wrestling: Monroe, Philomath at King of the Hill tournament (Pleasant Hill); 10 a.m.; Scio at Bob Bishop tournament (Willamina); Jefferson at Your Space Storage Invite (McMinnville); Santiam Christian at JoHi Invitational (Joseph); noon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0