Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Amity at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Silverton at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Lebanon at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Amity at Scio; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Sweet Home hosts Special District 2 duals; 5 p.m.; Harrisburg at Special District 3 duals (South Umpqua HS, Myrtle Creek); 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Santiam Christian at Creswell; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Willamette (Eugene); 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Cascade (Turner); 7 p.m.; Newport at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Jefferson at Regis; 7:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Oakland; 7:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Lowell; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: USC at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: West Albany at Willamette (Eugene); 5:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Cascade; 5:30 p.m.; Newport at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; Amity at Scio; 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Regis (Stayton); 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Oakland; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Creswell; 7:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at UW Invitational (Seattle)

High school wrestling: Sweet Home at Reser’s Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS, Hillsboro); 9 a.m.; Corvallis, Philomath, South Albany, West Albany at Tod Surmon Mid-Valley Classic (South Albany); 10 a.m.; Harrisburg, Scio at Harrisburg duals; noon

