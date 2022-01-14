Area scheduled

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY

College men’s basketball: Oregon State at UCLA; 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Monroe at Central Linn; 1:30 p.m.; Regis at East Linn Christian; 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Monroe at Central Linn; 3 p.m.; Regis at East Linn Christian; 5:30 p.m.

College gymnastics: San Jose State, Washington at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school swimming: Philomath, Sweet Home at district sprint meet (Albany Comm. Pool); 11 a.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at UW Indoor Preview (Seattle)

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home at Oregon Classic; West Albany at Bob Beisell Invitational (Forest Grove); 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

