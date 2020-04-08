Classic Carrot Cake

Spread pecans on baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool, then finely chop pecans.

Whisk 2 cups flour with baking powder and soda, cinnamon and salt in medium bowl. In small bowl, whisk oil, buttermilk and vanilla. In large bowl, use hand mixer to beat eggs and sugar at high speed until pale, about 5 minutes.

Beat in liquid ingredients, then beat in dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in carrots and pecans.

Divide batter between two pans and bake cakes for 55 minutes to 1 hour, until springy and golden. Let cakes cool on a rack for 30 minutes, then unmold and let cool completely.

For frosting, use a hand mixer in a large bowl to beat butter and cream cheese at high speed until light, about 5 minutes.

Beat in vanilla, then confectioners’ sugar. Beat at low speed until incorporated, then increase speed to high and beat until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Peel off parchment paper and invert cake layer onto plate. Spread with a slightly rounded cup of frosting.

Top with the second cake layer, right side up. Spread the top and sides with remaining frosting and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Slice and serve.

Source: “Desserts: More than 140 of Our Most Beloved Recipes” by the Editors of Food & Wine (Oxmoor House, 2017, $35)

