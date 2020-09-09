 Skip to main content
Contact Your Public Officials

BENTON COUNTY

Board of Commissioners

Annabelle Jaramillo, Chair

541-766-6800

Annabelle.E.Jaramillo@ co.benton.or.us

Xanthippe Augerot, Commissioner

541-766-6800

Xanthippe.Augerot@co.benton.or.us City of Philomath

Pat Malone, Commissioner

541-766-6800

Patrick.Malone@co.benton. or.us

CITY OF PHILOMATH

Chris Workman, City Manager

541-929-6148

Chris.Workman@philomathoregon.gov

Eric Niemann, Mayor

Eric.Niemann@philomathoregon.gov

City Council

Ruth Causey, Councilor

Ruth.Causey@philomathoregon.gov

Doug Edmonds, Councilor

Doug.Edmonds@philomathoregon.gov

Chas Jones, Councilor

Chas.Jones@philomathoregon.gov

Matt Lehman, Councilor

Matt.Lehman@philomathoregon.gov

David Low, Councilor

David.Low@philomathoregon.gov

Matthew Thomas, Councilor

Matthew.Thomas@philomathoregon.gov

PHILOMATH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Susan Halliday, Interim Superintendent

541-929-3169

Susan.Halliday@philomath.k12.or.us

School Board

Shelley Niemann, Chair

541-307-0123

Shelley.Niemann@philomath.k12.or.us

Karen Skinkis, Vice Chair

541-929-7903

Karen.Skinkis@philomath.k12.or.us

Greg Gerding, Director

541-929-5360

Greg.Gerding@philomath.k12.or.us

Anton Grube, Director

541-740-3908

Anton.Grube@philomath.k12.or.us

Jim Kildea, Director

541-929-7430

Jim.Kildea@philomath.k12.or.us

STATE OF OREGON

Kate Brown, Governor

503-378-4582

www.oregon.gov/gov/pages/contact.aspx

Sara Gelser, Senator

503-986-1708

Sen.SaraGelser@oregonlegislature.gov

Dan Rayfield, Representative

503-986-1416

Rep.DanRayfield@oregonlegislature.gov

U.S. GOVERNMENT

Ron Wyden, Senator

202-224-5244

www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/email-ron

Jeff Merkley, Senator

202-224-3753

www.merkley.senate.gov/contact

Peter DeFazio, Representative

202-225-6416

defazio.house.gov/contact/email-peter

