Everything Bagel Salad

•6 cups baby spinach or arugula, or a mix of both

•¼ cup freshly shaved Parmesan cheese

•1 tablespoon Everything Bagel spice blend

Make pesto: In blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except salt and pulse until smooth but still a bit chunky, about 1 minute. Add a little more olive oil if it seems too thick. Taste and add salt as needed. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Make salad: In large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. When oil shimmers, add bagel pieces and cook, tossing occasionally, until crispy and toasted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

In medium bowl, toss together beans, 1/3 cup pesto, the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and red pepper flakes.

Add salad greens, shaved Parmesan and Everything Bagel spice and toss to combine.

Divide salad among four bowls and top with bagel croutons.

Source: Adapted from “Half Baked Harvest Super Simple” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter; October 2019)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0