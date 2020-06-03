Five Spice-Pork and Rice Stir-Fry

Cook brown rice in the microwave according to package instructions. Remove and measure 1½ cups cooked rice. Save remaining rice for another meal. Add salt and pepper to taste and set aside. Mix chicken broth, rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic and soy sauce together. Set aside. Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over high heat. Add pork and onion and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and continue to stir-fry 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over ingredients and toss. Add sauce to wok and toss 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl. Add rice to wok and toss 1 minute. Divide rice between 2 dinner plates and spoon pork and sauce over rice.