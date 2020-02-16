Horoscope (Feb. 16)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As this week unfolds, your desire for excitement could begin to wear thin on others. You like to stir things up but should remember to keep your promises. Someone might be immune to your obvious charms.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may receive more attention than expected. You can be a dynamic leader whenever there is something new to try since you are willing to experiment. In the week to come your love life could be intriguing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk your way to the top. In the week ahead, your words can have an impact whether you are talking about business or discussing your goals. One of your loved ones could be unpredictable in the week ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your ear to the ground. Although conversations can be distracting, you will hear some useful bits of information, especially during the first half of the week. Use your financial savvy to enrich your bottom line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A partner may be enthusiastic about helping you with one of your projects. Work together in the first half of the week for the best results. You are especially astute about financial matters and can make practical decisions.

