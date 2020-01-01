Tsukune-Style Brussels Sprouts

Makes 4 to 6 servings

The tare can be made up to 2 weeks ahead and kept in the refrigerator. Choose small sprouts, if possible, because they’re already bite-size. If you get large ones, cut any larger than a golf ball in half.

•1/3 cup soy sauce

•1/3 cup mirin

•1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

•1 tablespoon rice vinegar

•1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

•2½ pounds small Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed

In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, vinegar, pepper and two-thirds cup water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the tare from the heat and cool.