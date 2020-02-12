Clarence’s Hot and Wet Sandwich
Makes 1 serving
Here’s the sandwich that my pal Clarence created during his time living on his sailboat near Honolulu. As Clarence would say: “If you like a wet sandwich, this one’s out of this world. You taste the eggs that are still soft in the yellows, mixing with the spinach and the garlic and the peppers. You’ve got all these great tastes and textures, with the little pepper zinging at you and the crunchiness of the whole wheat bread.”
•2 slices multi-grain bread
•Mayonnaise
•Spicy brown mustard
•2 eggs
•Butter or oil (for frying the eggs)
•Fresh spinach leaves
•Dried chile pepper flakes
•Powdered garlic
•1 or 2 slices provolone cheese
•2 or 3 slices turkey
•Pickles (optional)
Spread each slice of the bread with some of the mayonnaise and spicy brown mustard. Heat the butter or oil in a skillet and add the eggs. After cooking on one side, gently flip them over and continue frying. As the eggs are cooking, lay a couple of leaves of spinach over them and dust them with the dried chile pepper flakes and powdered garlic.
Then, as the spinach is wilting, add the provolone cheese. Then, once the egg is almost cooked (but the yolk should still be runny), and the cheese is softened, slide this layering of ingredients out of the pan onto the bread.
On top of the cheese, layer on turkey. Add pickles, if desired, and place the second slice of bread on top. Gently cut the sandwich in half, if desired, and eat immediately.
The Valley’s Valley Melt
Makes 1 sandwich
Does anybody remember the Valley Restaurant in downtown Corvallis? It had a long run but closed many years ago, the silver lining to that tragedy being that one of the former owners, Mary Bentley, then opened Valley Catering, which has become one of the region’s most successful catering businesses.
Well one of the former restaurant’s most popular menu items was the Valley Melt. It was a heavenly melange of sauteed mushrooms and onions, layered with a zesty cole slaw mixture and anchored in place with some — as the title implies — melted cheese. Then there’s the extra whang you get from the dollop of Thousand Island dressing (I’m starting to sound like Clarence!) and the hearty rye bread it’s served on.
I know it sounds labor-intense. But you can tame some of the chaos by preparing most of the components in advance. It’s still a sandwich that requires focus and determination, but I encourage you to give it a try. Perhaps on one of these afternoons when you deserve a reward for slogging around in your winter garden getting it ready for spring. This sandwich would be the ticket
•About ½ cup thinly sliced mushrooms
•¼ cup minced onions
•½ tablespoon vegetable oil
•Salt and pepper to taste
•2 slices Bavarian rye or pumpernickel
•2 1-ounce slices of Swiss cheese
•1 tablespoon Thousand Island dressing
•2 heaping tablespoons Valley Cole Slaw (recipe follows)
In small skillet, saute the mushrooms and onions in the vegetable oil until softened and mushrooms are slightly golden; salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
Top one bread slice with the Thousand Island dressing. Top other slice with the cole slaw mixture. Divide the mushroom mixture between the two sides, then place a slice of cheese on each portion. Lightly brush a griddle or frying pan with margarine, then place both portions on the grill (with the cheese side up). Cover the sandwiches with a large lid and cook until the cheese is melted and the bread is crisp on the bottom. Carefully put the sandwich together and cut in half. Serve with extra napkins!
VALLEY COLE SLAW: Coarsely chop ½ head of green cabbage, 3 green onions, 2 large carrots, and 3 medium Gravenstein apples (or other tart variety). Toss together in a medium sized bowl. Combine 2 cups of mayonnaise with ¼ cup honey and salt and pepper to taste. Coat tossed vegetables with enough of the dressing to evenly coat the mixture. Refrigerate until ready to use. This makes enough cole slaw for several sandwiches (or one sandwich and a salad for the family dinner).
Towle's Friday Special
Makes 4 sandwiches
If I was in downtown Burlingame, California, shopping with my mother when hunger struck, we'd head to our favorite little cafe on the corner of Burlingame Avenue and Primrose Road and order the Towle's Grilled Special. It was an amazing creation — although if you scan the ingredients list you might ponder over the chopped olives. But trust me, it’s a remarkable layering of flavors and textures, so I encourage you to give it a try!
•1 cup finely diced tomato
•1 (2¼ ounce) can chopped olives, well drained
•1 heaping tablespoon each: minced parsley; minced onion
•¼ cup mayonnaise
•8 slices mild Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (actually, the Towle's version is made with American cheese, so if that's what you prefer, be my guest)
•8 slices whole wheat or white bread
In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, olives, parsley, and onions. Stir in enough of the mayonnaise to bind the mixture, but don't make it too soupy.
Cut the slices of cheese to fit the bread. Layer each of 4 bread slices with 1 slice of cheese, ¼ of the filling, and another slice of cheese. Top each of these with the final 4 slices of bread.
Grill the sandwiches in a little butter until they are nicely browned and the cheese melts, turning once after lightly buttering the tops. Remove sandwiches from heat, cut on the diagonal and serve immediately.
Grilled Ham and Provolone Sandwich
Makes 1 sandwich
If you can round up a nice and smokey Westphalian ham for this sandwich, that would be peachy, but you'll pay dearly for the experience. Canadian bacon is a perfectly acceptable alternative.
•2 ounces extremely good quality ham, sliced paper thin
•1 ounce very thinly sliced provolone cheese
•4 sun-dried tomatoes, drained from their oil, or 2 slices fresh tomato
•3 to 4 pepperoncini (pickled peppers), split and spread open
•Sliced onion to taste
•2 slices whole grain or rye bread
•½ tablespoon mayonnaise
•1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
•1 tablespoon softened butter or margarine
Assemble the sandwich fixings, making sure the meat and cheese are sliced as thin as possible. On one slice of bread spread mayonnaise and on the other spread the mustard. Build the sandwich on the mustard side, beginning with the ham, then cheese, then tomatoes, pepperoncini, and onion. Top with the second slice of bread. On the outside of each slice of bread spread the butter or margarine and grill in a medium-hot skillet as you would a grilled cheese sandwich. When the first side is perfectly toasted to a golden brown, flip the sandwich and toast the other side. It will take about 2 or 3 minutes on each side. The cheese should melt at the same time the bread is toasting.
Source: Adapted from "Sacramental Magic in a Small-Town Cafe," by Brother Peter Reinhart.