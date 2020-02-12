Then, as the spinach is wilting, add the provolone cheese. Then, once the egg is almost cooked (but the yolk should still be runny), and the cheese is softened, slide this layering of ingredients out of the pan onto the bread.

On top of the cheese, layer on turkey. Add pickles, if desired, and place the second slice of bread on top. Gently cut the sandwich in half, if desired, and eat immediately.

The Valley’s Valley Melt

Makes 1 sandwich

Does anybody remember the Valley Restaurant in downtown Corvallis? It had a long run but closed many years ago, the silver lining to that tragedy being that one of the former owners, Mary Bentley, then opened Valley Catering, which has become one of the region’s most successful catering businesses.

Well one of the former restaurant’s most popular menu items was the Valley Melt. It was a heavenly melange of sauteed mushrooms and onions, layered with a zesty cole slaw mixture and anchored in place with some — as the title implies — melted cheese. Then there’s the extra whang you get from the dollop of Thousand Island dressing (I’m starting to sound like Clarence!) and the hearty rye bread it’s served on.