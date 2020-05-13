Remove the zest (outer peel) from the oranges and lemon. The easiest way to do this is with a zester. Working from stem to blossom end, glide the zester down the side of the fruit. Use a light pressure to remove several thin strips of peel at a time. If you don't have a zester, use a sharp paring knife to carefully cut only the colored part of the peel from the fruit. A swivel-bladed vegetable peeler can also be used to remove the zest. Be sure and remove all of the white pithy membrane from the back of the peel, otherwise it will make the marmalade taste slightly bitter. Slice the peel into very thin strips of an even width no more than 1/8-inch wide.