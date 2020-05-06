Pretend Soup
Makes 4 servings
Note: You can swap any kind of juice and fruit depending on your tastes. To help a young child measure juice, put the measuring cup in a pie pan or baking pan, put the juice in a small pitcher, and let the child pour it into the measuring cup from the pitcher. If spilling occurs, it goes into the pan. To help a young child peel a banana, cut it in half crosswise, then make a slit all the way down the side of the skin. Repeat on other side, and give the peel a little tug to start. Bananas are safe for even the youngest child to cut. Use a serrated dinner knife or a plastic picnic knife, and put a piece of tape on the handle so your child remembers which end to hold. From “Pretend Soup and Other Real Recipes,” by Mollie Katzen.
•2 cups orange juice
•½ cup plain yogurt
•1 tablespoon honey
•2 teaspoons lemon juice
•1 small banana, sliced
•1 cup berries (fresh or frozen and defrosted)
Place the orange juice in a bowl. Add yogurt, honey and lemon juice. Whisk until it is all one color.
Split banana slices and berries among the serving bowls. Ladle the soup over the fruit.
Easy Trail Mix
Makes a lot
Note: This recipe does not require knives or heat. Ingredients are customizable; use whatever you like or have on hand. From Alli Hearne.
•3 cups cereal
•Crackers (such as Ritz), broken, about 1 sleeve
•Graham crackers, broken, about ½ sleeve
•1 cup dried cranberries
•1 cup chocolate chips
•½ cup raisins
•½ cup sunflower seeds
Add all ingredients to a large bowl and mix.
Pizza Dough
Makes 1 large pizza or 3 to 4 small pizzas
Note: Pre-bake crusts for 5 minutes if adding soggy ingredients such as fresh tomatoes or extra sauce. From “Kitchen Science Lab for Kids: Edible Edition,” by Liz Lee Heinecke.
•2 teaspoons yeast
•3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading
•1 teaspoon salt
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•Choice of cheese, sauce and toppings
Add yeast to 1 cup warm water and let sit for 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix flour with the salt, then stir in the oil and the yeast mixture to create the dough.
Briefly knead the dough and then put it back in the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp dish towel and let it rise for 30 minutes.
Punch the dough down and preheat an oven or grill to 400 degrees. Flatten and stretch the dough. Add your toppings and bake in an oven or on a grill.
Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken
Makes 4 servings
Note: If you don’t have buttermilk, combine 2 tablespoons lemon juice or cider vinegar with 2 cups milk (or plain yogurt) and allow the mixture to stand for 5 to 10 minutes before using. In place of chicken, use cauliflower as a vegetarian substitution, but dip cauliflower in a beaten egg before dipping in the cornflake mixture to help the crust adhere. From “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs,” by America’s Test Kitchen Kids.
•2 cups buttermilk (see Note)
•2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
•Salt and pepper
•1 teaspoon garlic powder
•3 pounds bone-in chicken pieces (split breasts, drumsticks and/or thighs)
•Vegetable oil spray
•4 cups cornflakes
•1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
•1 teaspoon paprika
In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, mustard, 2 teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon pepper and garlic powder.
Use paper towel to grasp skin on 1 piece of chicken, then pull off and discard skin. Repeat with remaining pieces. Add chicken to buttermilk mixture and turn to coat well. Wash your hands. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set cooling rack inside baking sheet. Spray rack with vegetable oil spray.
Place cornflakes in a large zip-top bag. Add poultry seasoning and paprika. Seal bag and shake to combine. Use rolling pin to crush cornflakes into small pieces. Pour cornflake mixture into second large bowl.
Remove 1 piece of chicken from buttermilk mixture, add to bowl with cornflake mixture, and toss to coat. Use your hands to gently press crumbs onto all sides of chicken. Place chicken on greased rack in baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pieces of chicken. Wash your hands.
Spray chicken all over with vegetable oil spray until each piece is shiny. Place baking sheet in oven and bake until chicken breasts register 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer and drumsticks/thighs register 175 degrees, 35 to 45 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on second cooling rack and let cool for 5 minutes.
Chocolate Brownie Cookies
Makes 12 cookies
Note: From “My First Cookbook,” by America’s Test Kitchen Kids.
•Vegetable oil spray
•½ cup all-purpose flour
•2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder
•½ teaspoon baking powder
•¼ teaspoon salt
•2 tablespoons unsalted butter
•½ cup plus ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips, measured separately
•½ cup packed light brown sugar
•1 egg
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and spray parchment with vegetable oil spray.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl, combine butter and ½ cup chocolate chips. Heat in microwave at 50 percent power until melted, about 2 minutes. Use rubber spatula to stir mixture until smooth.
Add brown sugar and egg to melted chocolate mixture and whisk to combine.
Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until combined and no dry flour is visible. Stir in remaining ½ cup chocolate chips.
Measure 1 heaping tablespoon of dough and drop it onto baking sheet. Continue with remaining dough (there should be 11 more tablespoons). Leave space between dough mounds. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Use your hands to roll each dough mound into a ball, then place back on parchment-lined baking sheet. Gently flatten each ball (if dough is sticky, use wet hands).
Bake until edges of cookies are just set and centers are still soft and starting to crack, 11 to 13 minutes. Let cookies cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.
