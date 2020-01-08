Savory Steamed Eggs

Makes 1 serving

Popular in both China and Japan, these easy steamed eggs are soothing for a tricky tummy and restorative on a wintry night. The ratio of broth to egg is 1:2. Whisk the eggs in a glass measuring cup and then add twice their volume of broth. If you’d like to double or triple the recipe, it’s best to divide the mixture among two or three smaller bowls to cook, rather than trying to cook a larger quantity in one bigger vessel.

2 large eggs

¾ cup (6 ounces) chicken broth

1 tablespoon sesame oil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Beat the eggs in a glass measuring cup; whisk in twice their volume in broth. Pour mixture through a fine strainer into the bowl you’ll cook in, deflating any bubbles on the surface. Let the mixture stand for 4 to 5 minutes to allow any remaining bubbles to rise to the surface; deflate any that do.

Wrap the bowl tightly in foil, so no moisture can drip onto the egg mixture as it steams. Fold another large sheet of foil to create a long strip — this will create a sling to help remove the cooked eggs from the steaming vessel.